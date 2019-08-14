Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen V. Bullard


1927 - 2019
Helen V. Bullard Obituary
Helen V. Bullard

Milton - Helen Voncile Bullard, 91 of Milton, Florida passed away August 10, 2019.

She was a member of Ensley Memorial Baptist Church and a member of Eastern Star of Ensley.

Helen is preceded death by her late husband, Alfred Bullard.

She is survived by her daughter, Deloris Bullard Adams; son, Gary Bullard; daughter, Theresa Bullard; son, Timothy Bullard; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11am until the service begins at 12pm.

The family would like to thank Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
