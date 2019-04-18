Helen Wentworth



Pensacola - Helen Wentworth, 93, of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday April 15, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1925 in Miami, Florida and lived in Escambia County for most of her adult life. She enjoyed her work as a secretary for St Regis Paper Company and was married to T.W. (Warren) Wentworth on March 10, 1944.



She was a devoted and faithful member of St Luke United Methodist Church in Pensacola and was an active member of the Methodist Women's Circles for many years. She was a member of the Pensacola Historical Society, the Pensacola Historical Preservation Society and the T.T. Wentworth, Jr Historical Foundation. She was instrumental in the creation of the All-Steinway School at the University of West Florida to honor her late husband and his love for music and Steinway pianos.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wentworth; her parents, Annie Ruth and Robert Shelby Jordan; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Warren Crawford, Grace and Bill Kilpatrick, and Vera and Aubrey Garner.



She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Glen Marshek of Jacksonville, FL and her sister-in-law, Jane Wentworth of Rome, GA; along with a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary