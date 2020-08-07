1/1
Hellon Grayson Moore
Hellon Grayson Moore

Milton - Mrs. Hellon Grayson Moore went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Hellon was born in Enterprise, AL, on March 13, 1938, moving to Pensacola during high school where she resided ever since. She was an active member of Olive Baptist Church where, over the course of fifty-five years, she taught children in Sunday School and VBS, sang in the choir, served in the church nursery, greeted guests with husband Tom, visited the elderly and shut-ins as a part of the Lighthouse Ministry, led the Flower Ministry in their visits to local hospitals, and frequently taught a ladies' Sunday School class.

Hellon enjoyed an exciting career with Southern Bell before completing her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education, teaching fourth grade at McArthur Elementary until she retired in 2000. Upon her retirement, Hellon traveled extensively with her husband, Tom, and fully devoted herself to one of her favorite roles as "Mimi G."

Hellon was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie (McGill) Anderson; her loving husbands, Richard Gary Grayson and Thomas Eugene Moore; and her mother-in-law, Vera Hicks Grayson. She is survived by her son, Richard (Carlin) Grayson; daughter, Shea (Ron) Riles; four beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Kate, Andy, and Bennett; her brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much. Hellon will be missed by all her family, but we grieve with the hope of knowing we will see her again in Heaven and with deep gratitude for the legacy she leaves behind.

The family wishes to thank Janice, Tracy, Cynthia, and Dawn for their consistent love and care as well as Pastor and Mrs. Joshua Burdick and the young adults of Campus Church for their encouragement, visits, and music each week.

A celebration of her life will be held Monday, August 10th at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida at 1:30 pm with visitation immediately before from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park with Dr. Ted Traylor and Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating the services. Social distancing will be encouraged.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
