|
|
Henrietta Phelps Distefano
Milton - Henrietta Phelps Distefano, born in Crestview, FL, April 14, 1927, passed on to the arms of our Lord on May 8, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dusty Distefano, USN Ret.; her son, Jim Sterling and wife Markay; granddaughters, Alisha Butler and Danae Knorst; grandson, Devin Sterling; four great grandchildren; and her loving step-children, Tina, Tom, Jimbo, and Nick Distefano, all of whom worshiped and cherished her.
Henrietta was a graduate of Crestview High School (Salutatorian) and worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Crestview Lumber Supply. She loved to knit, sew and work in her garden. She could be seen pulling weeds and planting shrubs every Spring. An avid reader and bird watcher, she would complete the morning crossword puzzle before she finished her first cup of coffee. A devoted wife and loving mother, she kept an immaculate house with everything in its place with no clutter.
The family would like to thank the caretakers of Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving care they gave Henrietta, tenderly comforting her on each visit. And thanks to Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart for their attentive care during her final days. May God bless you all.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 until the memorial service begins at 2:00 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, 6539 Trammel Dr. (at Stewart St.), Milton, FL.
Donations in Henrietta's memory may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Covenant Hospice, and Sacred Heart Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019