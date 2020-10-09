Henriette Poire Ward
Pensacola, FL - Henriette Poire Ward, 99, joined the Eternal Light on October 6, 2020. Born on July 13, 1921 to Marie (Guay) and Joseph A. (Henry) Poire, in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Canada, Henriette was proud of her French heritage!
While in Quebec, Henriette attended boarding school with her cousin and visited the family farm. She then, moved with her parents to Detroit, MI, where her father worked in the automotive industry. Henriette, now bi-lingual, attended high school, business school, and became a naturalized citizen at the age of 21. During the early 1940's she worked for Chrysler Corporation and joined the USO. She fell in-love with her soldier, Chapel Lanier Ward, of Walnut Hill, FL, while he was stationed at Romulus Air Base during WWII. She remained his devoted wife for 73 years. They settled in Pensacola, FL in 1946. While raising two daughters, Henriette was employed for 30 years as a secretary in the Naval Supply Systems Command, at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, FL.
Henriette had many interests. She was a member of the Pensacola French Club, Pensacola Garden Club, Naval Air Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), and Mom's Mornings of Meditation and study at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral for over 40 years. With a true love for the arts and music, she was a season ticket holder for Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Saenger Theater performances. Her passions included piano playing, gardening, baking, sewing, bowling, and bird watching. Joyful times with family and friends were shared while watching the sunset on the bay. We will always remember "Grandma Hennet" teaching grandchildren how to bake Canadian meat pies and how to speak French.
Henriette is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Surviving loved ones are her daughters, Theresa Diane Ward Marsh (Harvey); Yvette Ward Cashio, (Tony), of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Ginny Marsh Harrison (Larry); Lorena Marsh Peterson (Michael); Joseph Lee Marsh (Belinda); Anthony Lanier Cashio (Miranda), of Wise, VA; and Patrick Cashio (Catherine), of Birmingham, AL; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E. Moreno Street, followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank mom's many caregivers over the years and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Emerald Coast.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Cross of Northwest Florida https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/north-florida.html
, or Paralyzed Veterans of America PVA
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.PVA
.org.