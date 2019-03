Henry A. (Hank) Schaffer



Pensacola - Together Again!



Born February 26th, 1926 Henry Schaffer died February 16th, 2019. Hank was one of eleven children born to John & Dina Schaffer in Youngstown, Ohio.



He was a WWII Veteran enlisting in the U.S. Navy on November 17th, 1944 and receiving an Honorable discharge July 7th, 1946.



Hank married Mary Frances Day on August 20th, 1949 and they shared 50+ years together until Mary Frances' passing in January 2000.



Throughout his high school and college years, Hank was a gifted athlete in multiple sports. He was ultimately inducted into the Sports Halls of Fame at both Chaney High School, Youngstown, Ohio and Hiram College, Hiram, Ohio.



His working career was predominately spent at Bessemer Limestone and Cement Company, Bessemer, PA where he served as Safety Director and Director of Personnel and Industrial Relations.



In addition to his spouse, Hank was predeceased by his parents, all ten siblings and grandson, Gene Schaffer.



Left to cherish his memory, are his daughter, Mary Kay (Sam) Campbell; son, Jack (Claudette) Schaffer; granddaughter, Jessica Campbell and grandsons, Patrick (Tammy) Campbell and Brian Schaffer, as well as, three great grandchildren Brookston, Braelyn and Landree Campbell.



A Mass celebrating the life of Hank Schaffer will be held at St, Paul Catholic Church on March 6th 2019 at 11:00 AM with Visitation in the Church Narthex starting at 10:00 AM. Hank's final resting place will be next to his wife in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio with his internment scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of Flowers, donations to St. Paul Catholic Church or The Haven of Our Lady of Peace is appreciated.



Hank wished to thank the entire staff at The Haven of Our Lady of Peace who invited him into their family for his final 9 months and very special appreciation to Deacon Richard Lurton, formerly of St Paul and "Minister to the Sick Extraordinaire" for spending countless hours on a weekly basis talking sports, family and administering to his spiritual needs.