Reverend Henry Lee King JR
Pensacola - Reverend Henry Lee King JR was born March 06, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida to Henry SR and Annie King. He departed this life Friday October 18, 2019. He worked in the Health Care field most of his life and was a active member of his local church. He leaves to cherish his loving wife, Zelma KIng, son Joshua king, daughter Karen Sanders. Father Henry SR and mother Annie Clausell. Sisters Millie King, Linda Bloxson, Angela Richardson-King, Rita Clausell, Eurani Clausell. Sister in laws Glorida McCord and Gearldine Salter. Brother in law Arthur Averhart, Roger Grant and Kevin Grant.
Visitation Friday October 25, 2019 From 12pm-6pm at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, 55 Coast Road Pensacola, FL. Service will be Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00am at All Faith Community Church 7275 Rolling Hills Road, Pastor Horace Moultrie, officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019