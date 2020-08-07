Henry (Hank) Morrison



March 31, 1930 - July 27, 2020



Henry (Hank) Morrison, husband of Kathleen (Katy) Morrison and father of four sons passed away Monday morning July 27, 2020 of natural causes. He was ninety years old.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of sixty-seven years Katy by three months when she passed away on April 23, 2020 at age Ninety-two.



Hank was born into poverty during the great depression on March 31, 1930 in Oconto Falls Wisconsin to Frank and Veo Morrison. He was the youngest of five siblings and two younger half brothers.



Hank enlisted into the US Navy three days after his seventeenth birthday where he proudly served his country and attained the rank of US Navy Quartermaster Chief before retiring in Pensacola in 1967.



Loving Pensacola and not wanting to move from his adopted hometown, he began looking for opportunities to make his mark in the local business world.



Hank realized his life-long ambition of owning and operating his own business when he and Katy purchased the Arcade Newsstand in downtown Pensacola in 1969.



Affectionately known as "Chief" by family, friends, and customers, and with his wife Katy beside him, he successfully ran and operated the Arcade Newsstand for more than thirty years before selling and retiring in 1998.



Hank is survived by four sons: Stephen (Susan) Morrison, Greg Morrison, Bruce Morrison and Doug (June) Morrison. He is also survived by numerous relatives, grand-children, nephews, nieces and friends to mourn his passing.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced for both Hank and Katy at a later date.









