|
|
Henry Perry "Hank" Mitchell
Pensacola - Henry Perry "Hank" Mitchell, 96, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away at 1:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Mitchell, formerly of Chillicothe, OH.
He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on January 9, 1923, to the late Edward Houston and Louise (Crawford) Mitchell, Henry Perry. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth "Boots" Clark; parents; stepmother, Lelah Stone Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law Margaret Crawford "Margot" and Hugh Langdon Kelley; and his younger brother, Robert Edward Mitchell.
A 1941 graduate of Glendale High School, Hank joined the US Navy in 1942. On January 20, 1944, he married young Boots Clark of Miami, FL. After WW II he served in Guam, Coronado, Pensacola, Morocco, and Hawaii, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in1969. After his retirement, he and Boots moved to Pensacola, volunteered with the American Red Cross at Navy Hospital and Corry Field's Refill Center, and traveled extensively to Mexico, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Europe. After retirement from the Navy and LAX, he was an active member of MOAA, Avant Garde Krewe, Stardusters, Warrington Elks, Warrington Kiwanis, Saints & Sinners, Red Barons, and Pensacola Yacht Club. He had a life-long interest in ham radios.
His family wishes to give special thanks to all those who loved, prayed for, and supported both Hank and Karen during this difficult time and the staffs at Azalea Trace Retirement Community and Emerald Coast Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross, 222 N. Baylen St., Pensacola, FL 32502, or the National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32508.
A memorial service will be held at Azalea Trace's auditorium at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Graveside services for Boots and Hank will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30 @ 12:30, gathering at 12N at Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus, 103 West Winthrop, Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019