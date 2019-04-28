|
Henry T. Franklin
Pensacola - Henry T. (Buck) Franklin passed away 4-24-19, he is survived by Bobbie J Franklin, wife, and children Sherry Story, Traci D. Oglesby, Jamie Franklin, Nick Franklin and Troy Craig, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 step children, Ida Welch, Mother and brothers Noah Franklin and Joe H. Franklin. His joy and laughter will be missed. Per his request there will not be a service but if you wish, donate in his honor to the , or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019