Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry T. Franklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry T. Franklin

Pensacola - Henry T. (Buck) Franklin passed away 4-24-19, he is survived by Bobbie J Franklin, wife, and children Sherry Story, Traci D. Oglesby, Jamie Franklin, Nick Franklin and Troy Craig, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 step children, Ida Welch, Mother and brothers Noah Franklin and Joe H. Franklin. His joy and laughter will be missed. Per his request there will not be a service but if you wish, donate in his honor to the , or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now