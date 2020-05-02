|
Herbert Edward (Buck) Wiseman
Pensacola - Herbert Edward (Buck) Wiseman, 98, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1921 in Mobile, AL and moved to Pensacola as a young boy. Pensacola was his home for the rest of his life.
Buck married his sweetheart, Allie Mae (Pat) Joseph, on May 1, 1945. They were married for 73 years and their marriage and love for each other was an example and inspiration to all who knew them. According to Buck their marriage was so successful because they lived by the 3 R's - Respect, Responsibility, and Recognition - mutual respect for each other and for each other's differences, a mutual responsibility to make a successful marriage, and recognition of each other's efforts and successes in everyday life.
At 18, Buck joined the Navy and served for 30 years, retiring as Master Chief (E9) in 1970. From 1940 -1943 he was aboard the USS Tuscaloosa taking part in anti-submarine patrols, convoy escorts, a relief mission to Spitzbergen and the invasion of North Africa. From 1944 - 1945 he was a member of a torpedo squadron aboard the USS Wasp in the Pacific where he was awarded 2 Gold Stars and several Air Medals for "meritorious acts while participating in aerial flights as turret gunner." He also served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. During his Naval service he served as Ship's Company, Indoctrination, Evaluation and Air Groups VS28, VS30, and VS32 aboard the USS Ranger, USS Hancock, USS Copanee, USS Saratoga, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, USS Ticonderoga, and USS Lexington.
Before his retirement from the Navy, he was Senior Aviation Maintenance and Material Management System Data Analyst for the Chief of Naval Air Training where he analyzed and interpreted maintenance data collection system reports from 31 activities in the Naval Air Training Command. In this position he supervised the work of as many as 150 maintenance persons.
After his service in the Navy, Buck worked as a carpenter. He worked with different contractors in Pensacola and was noted for his finish carpentry and designing and building unusual roof structures.
He built Pat a vacation home in Garcon Point where they enjoyed get away weekends and family gatherings. He loved the water and went fishing, crabbing, and oystering as often as he could, usually with his brother-in-law and best buddy, Robert Joseph of Pensacola. No one was better at throwing a cast net and his family enjoyed many fish fries thanks to his skills.
Buck was preceded in death by his wife Allie Mae (Pat), his son Mark Edward Wiseman, his brother, Cecil Wiseman, and his sister, Hazel Boyden. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Wrighton-Wex and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020