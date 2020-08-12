1/1
Herman Emil Rolfs M.D.
1928 - 2020
Herman Emil Rolfs, M.D.

Herman Emil Rolfs was born in Chicago, Illinois, September 7, 1928 to Daisy T. and Emil Rolfs and died August 10, 2020 in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

His German immigrant parents moved to Pensacola, Florida shortly after his birth and Herman graduated from Pensacola High School in 1946. He attended Louisiana State University on a band scholarship and earned a Bachelor's degree in chemistry and a Master degree in Biochemistry. He also earned his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine in Coral Gables, Florida.

Doctor Rolfs became Board Certified as a Radiologist by the American Board of Radiology and as a Nuclear Physician by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine.

Dr. Rolfs began his practice of medicine as Director of Nuclear Medicine at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale and returned to the Northwest Florida area in 1984 to serve as Chief of Radiology at White Wilson Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and served in this capacity until his retirement in the late 1990's.

Dr. Rolfs married the beautiful Valerie Genevieve Wawrzyniak, BSRN, MS, MS who was Professor of Nursing at Miami-Dade Community College in Miami, Florida. They shared 46 wonderful years of marriage until her death in November of last year. Both enjoyed classical music and traveling. Dr. Rolfs founded and managed the Rolfs Classical Piano Series (1989-2007) hosted by McIlwain Presbyterian Church in Pensacola.

There will be a private graveside service at Bayview Memorial Park with Fisher-Pou in charge of the arrangements. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
