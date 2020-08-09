Herman Stanley Burge
Pensacola - Herman Stanley Burge passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 with family by his side. He was 86 years old.
Stan was born to Eula Ree and Herman Stanley Burge on June 14, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from West End High School in 1952 and headed to Auburn University. With an Engineering degree in hand, Stan graduated from Auburn in March of 1957.
The first years of his career, Stan worked as a mechanical engineer before moving on to serve as Physical Fitness Director for his beloved YMCA. His life's passion was health and physical fitness. The last years of his career were spent in Pensacola as an owner/business partner with his son at Real Estate House in Gulf Breeze.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mae Ree Snider, and his wife, Diana Kay Burge. He is survived by son, Stanley Greg Burge (Sonthe), daughter, Tamara Jo Tribble (Mark), daughter, Bandi Meshelle Sansom (Greg), and son, Grey Carlisle Burge (Stephanie), eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
A small private service will be held at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service may be viewed by friends and family through livestream at https://memorials.watersandhibbert.com/herman-burge/4295547/index.php
under Stan's obituary.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northwest Florida YMCA.
To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.