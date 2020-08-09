1/1
Herman Stanley Burge
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Stanley Burge

Pensacola - Herman Stanley Burge passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 with family by his side. He was 86 years old.

Stan was born to Eula Ree and Herman Stanley Burge on June 14, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from West End High School in 1952 and headed to Auburn University. With an Engineering degree in hand, Stan graduated from Auburn in March of 1957.

The first years of his career, Stan worked as a mechanical engineer before moving on to serve as Physical Fitness Director for his beloved YMCA. His life's passion was health and physical fitness. The last years of his career were spent in Pensacola as an owner/business partner with his son at Real Estate House in Gulf Breeze.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mae Ree Snider, and his wife, Diana Kay Burge. He is survived by son, Stanley Greg Burge (Sonthe), daughter, Tamara Jo Tribble (Mark), daughter, Bandi Meshelle Sansom (Greg), and son, Grey Carlisle Burge (Stephanie), eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

A small private service will be held at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service may be viewed by friends and family through livestream at https://memorials.watersandhibbert.com/herman-burge/4295547/index.php under Stan's obituary.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northwest Florida YMCA.

To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - PENSACOLA
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - PENSACOLA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved