Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Jean Cornelius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Jean Cornelius Obituary
Hilda Jean Cornelius

Pensacola - On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Hilda quietly passed away to awake in Heaven to see her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She first loved Jesus and the Bible from which she lived her life. She loved to tell others of the joy of salvation which she had found in Jesus. Hilda's favorite passage was Psalm 23. She loved her family and church (Bible Baptist Church, of Pace).

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Watford.

Hilda is survived by husband of 42 years, Larry Cornelius; daughters, Tammie and Christine (Derring); step-sons, Larry (Amanda) and Robert; mother, Allie Mae; brother, Buck (Pam); and sisters, Wanda (John), Diane (John), and Tina (Gerald).

Hilda's visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Danny Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Rondol Dixon, Robbie Burris, Richard Ward, Mike Thompson, Martin Taylor, Rodney Lewis, and Charles Stephens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Association or .

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now