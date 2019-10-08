|
Hiroko "Mickey" Nakayama Nolen
Pensacola, FL - Hiroko "Mickey" Nakayama Nolen, 74, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Hiroko was born in Nagasaki Kyshu, Japan on December 2, 1944. She was a hairdresser having a long and rewarding career. She was also an avid golfer and loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Nolen, Jr.; grandchild Anthony Nolen; her parents, Kazaburo Inokuchi and Haruko Nakayama.
She is survived by her two sons, Danny (Jennifer) Nolen of Pensacola, FL and Jimmie Nolen of Milton, FL; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Junko Bolen of Westampton, NJ and Beverly Polite of Maple Shade, NJ; two brothers, Louis Polite, Jr. of Westampton, NJ and Thomas Polite of Easthampton, NJ; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank Jack Logsdon for his care and compassion over the last several years.
Visitation will be 9:30am until the Funeral Cortege departs Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel for a Graveside Service at 11:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery. Rev. Ken Griffin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to --Central and North Florida Chapter, 2180 W State Road, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL 32779.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019