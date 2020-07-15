1/1
Hjalmer "Jon" Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hjalmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hjalmer "Jon" Johnson

Pace - Hjalmer "Jon" Johnson, passed peacefully and went to be with our Lord on July 11, 2020.

Jon was born in Jamestown, NY on November 28, 1930 to parents Fabian and Alta Johnson. He was married to Joan DeEtta Johnson for 65 years until her passing in 2016.

Jon was proud of his military career as a hospital corpsman. He served in the Korean War. While serving our country he earned 2 Purple Hearts, along with many other awards. Jon retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.

Jon was preceded in death by: his wife, Joan; parents, Fabian and Alta; son, Terry Johnson; and granddaughter, Hollie Barbour.

He is survived by four children: Timothy Johnson, Nancy Barbour (Jimmy), Thomas Johnson (Theresa), and Janet Honeycutt (Jimmy); 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Woodbine Baptist Church in Pace, FL on Friday July 24, 2020 with pastors David Lewis and Ted Traylor officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:30am until funeral service begins at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Barrancas Cemetery at NAS Pensacola.

Arrangements are by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
11:30 AM
Woodbine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved