Hjalmer "Jon" Johnson



Pace - Hjalmer "Jon" Johnson, passed peacefully and went to be with our Lord on July 11, 2020.



Jon was born in Jamestown, NY on November 28, 1930 to parents Fabian and Alta Johnson. He was married to Joan DeEtta Johnson for 65 years until her passing in 2016.



Jon was proud of his military career as a hospital corpsman. He served in the Korean War. While serving our country he earned 2 Purple Hearts, along with many other awards. Jon retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.



Jon was preceded in death by: his wife, Joan; parents, Fabian and Alta; son, Terry Johnson; and granddaughter, Hollie Barbour.



He is survived by four children: Timothy Johnson, Nancy Barbour (Jimmy), Thomas Johnson (Theresa), and Janet Honeycutt (Jimmy); 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at Woodbine Baptist Church in Pace, FL on Friday July 24, 2020 with pastors David Lewis and Ted Traylor officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:30am until funeral service begins at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Barrancas Cemetery at NAS Pensacola.



Arrangements are by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store