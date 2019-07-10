Homer Edgar Neal



Cantonment, FL - Homer Edgar Neal, age 84, died July 6, 2019 in his home in Cantonment Florida surrounded by the family that loved him, cancer having taken him. "Eddie," as he was known to most, was a beloved member of the lives of those blessed to know him, whether by professional relationship, as a helping hand or as family. Eddie proudly served America and her interests in the United States Army 2nd Armored Division "Hell on Wheels" in the European theater and lived well the freedoms he bled to secure. Eddie lived his life generously ever treating others with the grace that he received from his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he walked with in this life for over 77 years. Eddie was born to Elmer Luther and Mattie Lee (Smith) Neal May 17, 1935, in Cantonment. He married the love of his life, Mary Francis Lee Barlow June 14, 1957, and together they built their home and reared a family. Homer Edgar Neal is survived by his wife Mary Francis Lee (Barlow) Neal, their children Randall "Randy" Edgar Neal, his wife Brandi Alice (Burleson) Neal, Sheila Diane (Neal) Gibbs, her husband James Robert "Bobby" Gibbs, Shirley Jane (Neal) Williams, her husband Jesse Williams, Shelby Jean (Neal) Douglas, her husband Michael Douglas, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 5PM to 8PM on Thurs., July 11, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.



Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Fri., July 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Henry Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Cottage Hill Community Cemetery.



Family request that no guests be received at home. Reception to be held at Masonic Lodge 322 Cantonment immediately following the burial.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements.