Honoria "Faye" A. Flowers
Pensacola - ...Oh death, where is your sting? On January 5, 2020, Honoria "Faye" (Andrews) Flowers left this world to be with her Jesus, the Glory of Heaven and a long awaited reunion with loved ones who had gone before her: parents: Nealy and Vivian Andrews, Brother Freddie Andrews, Husband George Flowers; who adored her, Beloved Children : Timothy Wayne Flowers, and Cathy Faye Harper (Steve), both children she found a challenge to live without.
Faye was a Daddy's girl and strived to make Nealy proud of her all her life, which he was. She grew up in the 1950's, in the Brownsville community of Pensacola, which Faye had said, at that time "Had everything you ever need."
Faye and her family attended Brother Welch's Church: First Pentecostal Church, where she was Saved by the Grace of God and baptized. Faye is survived by 3 of her siblings: Micheal (Glynda) Andrews, Lola (Bobby) Blum, and Terry Andrews and their children.
Faye later met and married a Navy man and traveled all over world with her family: George, Cathy and Carl. Times were happy and often lean, but somehow Faye managed to make every Birthday and Christmas so special. Faye could make meals for the family out of a five pound sack of flour and precious else, as with life She made the most of it.
Faye is survived by her last remaining child and beloved Son: Carl David Flowers Sr.(Dawn), with whom she said she "Would not have made it without." and Grandchildren: Lindsay, Ryan, David, Sarah, Shelby, and Stella and Greats: Xander and Daxton. They will all sorely miss their "Nana" and so will many special friends who were "like" family.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Chaplain Jason Adams will be officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020