Hope Galloway Moore



Gulf Breeze - Hope Galloway Moore, 49, went to be with the Lord



unexpectedly in Menifee Ca. on September 6th, 2020. Hope was born August 25th, 1971, to Linda Duckworth and Don Galloway.



Hope was preceded in death by her father, Don Galloway, stepfather Dave Lucas, and sister Donna Galloway. Hope is survived by her husband Thomas R Moore II of 21 years, her four children Brianna, Tommy, Lindsey, Reagan, her mother Linda Lucas, her sister Lisa Galloway, her brother Corey Lucas, stepbrother David Lucas, stepsister Lindy Lucas and



many nieces and nephews.



Hope graduated from Independence High School in Charlotte, earned a bachelor's degree in health and fitness from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a Massage Therapy License from the Carolina School of Massage Therapy.



Hope opened her own practice and shortly after opened Cary Massage Therapy Center with her Partner Karen Wood. She built Cary Massage into a successful and thriving female owned business. More than 10 years later she sold Cary Massage Therapy Center and she began a new journey with her husband working together to pastor Oak Ridge Church in Goldsboro, NC.



After Pastoring Oak Ridge Church with her husband for over seven years, Hope and her family moved to Gulf Breeze, FL to care for her Stepfather Dave Lucas.



After her stepfather's death in October 2019 Hope returned to Massage Therapy Full Time and loved working at Portofino Island Resort and the Beach Club Resort and Spa, both in Pensacola Beach.



Hope was a successful and well-known massage therapist in both Gulf



Breeze, Fl., and North Carolina. She spent many years in her community



ministering to anyone that crossed her path, pointing them toward Jesus



and his love for them. She was a wonderful daughter and sister, a fantastic mother the four children she gave birth to, and many more that called her mom or second mom, and she was an amazing friend, wife, and lover to her husband.



Most importantly she was a Disciple of Christ who worshiped him with all of her being through painting, Worship dancing, worship flagging, and living out the love of Christ by loving everyone she could around her. She was an active member of Brownsville Assembly of God in Pensacola, FL.



Hope passed away in Menifee, CA while visiting friends and family. During the trip she went hiking up a mountain towards a huge cross and never made it, dying while on her journey to the cross.



Visitation will be at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Brownsville Assembly of God, 3100 W Desoto St, Pensacola, FL 32505.



Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.



Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Dr. Evon Horton.



Memorials may be made in Hope's honor to KlassKids Foundation or The Hope Moore and Family Assistance Fund online or at Brownsville Church.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at thomasrmoore@gmail.com









