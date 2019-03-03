|
Howard E. Rein, Jr.
Pensacola - Howard E. Rein, Jr., 98, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
He was born on July 14, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA to Howard and Marietta Rein. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. Howard married in Pensacola, FL to Joyce Pohlmann. Howard and his wife, Joyce, owned and operated Rein's Tailor Shop and Formalwear in Pensacola since 1948.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce P. Rein and sister, Mildred Respch.
Howard is survived by daughters, Karen (Glen) Hensley, Lynn (Carl) Wheelus and Gail (Craig) Kittleson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Peg Hesel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held 10:00am-11:00am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
See full obituary details at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019