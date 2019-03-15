|
|
Howard Earl Ransom
Pensacola - Howard E. Ransom 85 died March 7th. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille & Earl Ransom of Cantonment, FL.
He is survived by brother Johnnie Ransom, sister Eliza Lightfoot, daughter Rubbie Williams as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday 2 p.m. at BENBOE FUNERAL HOME with Father Chuck Collins as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Ransom may be viewed today noon-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019