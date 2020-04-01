|
|
Mr. Howard Theo Buttrum
Gulf Breeze - Mr. Howard Theo Buttrum, 85, of Gulf Breeze, FL passed away on March 28, 2020, of pneumonia. He was born on January 25, 1935, in LaGrange, GA to Jeffie Hampton Buttrum and Annie Lois Rushton.
Theo married his beloved wife, Beatrice, on October 6, 1955. He had joined the Navy in 1952 which allowed him to see the world and serve his country in the Korean War. He sailed on ships such as the USS Renville and USS Lexington and rose to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer before retiring from the military in 1976. After many years of travelling to various navy bases around the country, he and his family set their roots in Gulf Breeze, FL, where his children and grandchildren grew up. He was a well-respected member of the community, worked for many local car dealerships, attended the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Gulf Breeze Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice "Winkie" Buttrum; brothers Jerry Buttrum and Tommy Buttrum; sisters Evelyn Kelly and Charlene Brown; daughters, Sharon "Kaye" Mason, Cindy O'Sullivan, and Dawn Manning; son, Jimmy Buttrum; grandchildren Nicole Wise, Julie Edwards, Ryan Dennis, Patrick O'Sullivan, Daniel O'Sullivan, Ashley Powell, Tyler Thompson, Trevor Buttrum, and Layla Buttrum; and many great-grandchildren. Given the limitations with the ongoing pandemic, he will be buried in a small private ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery on April 10. A traditional memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Theo was first and foremost a family man, a good and decent man who always did what he thought was right, and who always put others before himself. His memory will live on as an example for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to strive toward. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, Theo asked that you make a donation to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020