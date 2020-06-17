H.s. (Mickey) Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share H.s.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. H.S. (Mickey) Moore, Jr.

Century - Mr. H.S. (Mickey) Moore, Jr., 88, of Century, Florida, passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life for Mr. Moore will be held in the future. Left to cherish Mr. Moore's memory are his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Turley Moore of Century, FL; four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Mr. Moore was a member of Ray's Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ray's Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3410, McDavid, FL 32568 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 5536 Stewart St., Milton, FL 32570.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved