Mr. H.S. (Mickey) Moore, Jr.



Century - Mr. H.S. (Mickey) Moore, Jr., 88, of Century, Florida, passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life for Mr. Moore will be held in the future. Left to cherish Mr. Moore's memory are his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Turley Moore of Century, FL; four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Mr. Moore was a member of Ray's Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ray's Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3410, McDavid, FL 32568 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 5536 Stewart St., Milton, FL 32570.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store