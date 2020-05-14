Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Hubert Willard Smith Obituary
Hubert Willard Smith

Century - On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Hubert W. Smith, 91, of Bratt, Florida, passed away at home. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roberta; his four children, Stanley, Alan, Terry and Gina; two brothers as well as seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 16, at Eastern Gate at 11:00 AM with viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be limited seating inside for the service but more seating/standing area outside for the final interment. The service will also stream live on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Forest United Methodist Church in his honor.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020
