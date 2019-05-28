Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
View Map
Hugh "Ron" Johnson Obituary
Hugh "Ron" Johnson

Pensacola - Hugh "Ron" Ronald Johnson, 80, of Pensacola, Florida passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday May 24, 2019. Hugh was born September 22, 1938 in Tennille, Georgia to Herman and Annie Mathis Johnson.

Ron moved to Pensacola in 1958 with his loving wife, Jeannette "Faye" Johnson. He was a long time member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shiners of Pensacola, FL. Ron was an avid hunter and he owned a hunting camp in Evergreen, AL. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He proudly served 22 years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Mechanic. After retiring, he was employed with Civil Service for 15 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Johnson and Annie Mathis Johnson; daughter, Cheryl L. Reber; brother, Al Johnson; and sister, Marylee Bedingfield.

Ron is survived by his wife, Faye Johnson; daughter, Kimberly R. Ingram (Jerry Thomas) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nichole Grant (Brian) of Pensacola, FL; sister, Andrea Wiggins "Aubrey" of Tennille, GA; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Hugh will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534. Funeral service will be the following day at 2:00 pm at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow with full military honors at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EasternGateMemorial.com for the Johnson family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019
