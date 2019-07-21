|
|
Ian Scott MacPherson
Buffalo - Ian Scott MacPherson, age 22, passed away July 5, 2019 at Buffalo Hospice in New York. He was born May 27, 1997 in Pensacola, FL to Barbara (Granat) Johnson and John Scott MacPherson. His memory will live on in the hearts of his brothers Aaron, Jeffrey, and Jason Granat, sisters Nichole Pridgon, and Stephanie Lindquist, Aunts Debbie Belger, and Peggy Morgan, Uncles David MacPherson and Vic Wallace, cousins Zachery MacPherson, Victor Wallace and Kelly Milton, nephews JT Granat, and Michael Granat along with all the rest of his "moms", family and friends.
He was a graduate of Tate High School and shortly after graduating, moved to Buffalo to be close to his most precious love, Alexandrea Da Rocha. For the last year of his life he lived with and was lovingly cared for by the Da Rocha family in Canada.
Ian was a happy, very funny, helpful man who brought light to the lives of all his family, friends, and the people around him. He loved to try new food, play video games, and bring joy and laughter to his loved ones despite his illness and the pain he strongly and bravely endured. Ian was one of a kind, a light in the dark, and will continue to be loved and missed by his family and friends.
A memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 between 4:00pm and 6:00pm at Pine Forest Assembly, 3125 Pine Forest Rd. Cantonment, FL 32533
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 21, 2019