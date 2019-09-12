|
|
Ida Lee Finch
Pensacola - On Monday, September, 9, 2019, Ida Lee Jarman Finch, 82, went to be with our Father in Heaven unexpectedly. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Charlie C. Finch, Sr. for 67 years. She was a loving, caring mother to her seven children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and her only great-great granddaughter. She loved to sing Gospel and Bluegrass music with Charlie and Ida's Gulf Winds Bluegrass band. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her and knew her. She leaves behind to cherish her memory as well her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of ICCU at Baptist Hospital for the excellent care and compassion they provided along with Dr. Lonquist.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12pm until the service begins at 1pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019