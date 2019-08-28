Services
Sister Ida Lynch


1926 - 2019
Sister Ida Lynch Obituary
Sister Ida Lynch

Milton - Sister Ida Lynch passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was born August 3, 1926, in Alachua County, Gainesville, Florida. She was the fourth child of Bill and Addie Lynch.

She was preceded in death by both parents and her siblings.

Sister Ida is survived by two daughters, Nellie (Joe) Johnson of Milton, Florida, and Shelly Ganzy of Jacksonville, Florida. She was a member of St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church, Milton.

Visitation: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home (6405 US-90 Milton, Florida).

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church (5363 St. John's Street, Milton, Florida 32583).
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
