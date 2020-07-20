Ida Mae Welch



Pensacola - Ida Mae Welch, age 90 a native of Century, FL and a resident of Pensacola, FL died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Mrs. Welch enjoyed being around her grandchildren. She retired from the Escambia County School Board. Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her son, Henry Thomas "Buck" Franklin, Jr. and three brothers. She is survived by her significant other, James "Danny" Williams; two sons, Joe Franklin (Maxine) and Noah Franklin (Joyce Sherman); sister, Gene Andrews; brother, John Mathis; seven grandchildren, Jamie Franklin, Sherry, Jody, Rene, Angie, Deann, Michael, Nick and Troy; and numerous great grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, AL.









