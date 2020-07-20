1/
Ida Mae Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae Welch

Pensacola - Ida Mae Welch, age 90 a native of Century, FL and a resident of Pensacola, FL died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Mrs. Welch enjoyed being around her grandchildren. She retired from the Escambia County School Board. Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her son, Henry Thomas "Buck" Franklin, Jr. and three brothers. She is survived by her significant other, James "Danny" Williams; two sons, Joe Franklin (Maxine) and Noah Franklin (Joyce Sherman); sister, Gene Andrews; brother, John Mathis; seven grandchildren, Jamie Franklin, Sherry, Jody, Rene, Angie, Deann, Michael, Nick and Troy; and numerous great grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, AL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved