Ida Margaret Morris



Pensacola - Ida Margaret Morris, 96, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.



She was a 40-year employee of the Civil Service abroad NAS Pensacola, and was a small business owner.



Margaret is survived by her daughters Brenda Schindelar and Martha Quinby; her great grandson Richard (Saira) Carr; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



There is no service at this time, the family will make arrangements at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store