Ida Pearl Buck
1930 - 2020
Ida Pearl Buck

Milton - Mrs Ida Pearl Buck, 90 was transformed into God's presence Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1930, in Wilcox County GA to the late Walter P & Ida M Whittle Summerford. Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George Buck, her son, Bruce, granddaughter Julie, brother Herman Summerford & sister Pauline Ervin. Ida is survived by her daughter Marquita (Robert) Rector, sons Walter (Patricia), William (Faye), daughter-in-law Kathy (Bruce), sister Georgia Furris; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren & 7 great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members & friends who will sadly miss her. Ida was a member of Pine Terrace Baptist Church Milton, FL. She retired from Monsanto (Chemstrand) in 1977. She enjoyed her daily Biblical devotions, gardening her flower beds, decorating cakes & crocheting not only afghans, but clothing for her grandchildren. For many years she was known for her wonderfully decorated home during the Christmas Holidays.

Visitation is 5-7pm Saturday October 24, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, Cantonment FL. Funeral services will be held 2pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Faith Chapel North with Brother Mike Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow at Cottage Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 230 Williams Ditch Rd Cantonment. Pallbearers will be close family.

The family request that visitors wear face coverings.

Condolences may be shared at www.fcfhs.com






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
