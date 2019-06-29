Ilse Haag Wright



Gulf Breeze - Ilse Haag Wright, 89 of Gulf Breeze, FL, passed away on June 23, 2019.



Ilse's medical issues started back in 2002. Her tough struggles began on Thanksgiving Day 2016. For the last 1.5 years she seemed to have stabilized but in the final week was double teamed with problems her worn out body could not overcome. Ilse was born to Ernst and Maria Haag of Vienna, Austria October 15, 1929. She and her family endured the occupation of Austria during WW ll. The occupation ended and she would become an interpreter for American General Clark and somewhere in there would meet her husband Jimmy Wright who served under General Patton. Ilse and Jimmy would return to the states one by airplane and one by troop ship. They settled in or near Bassett, VA and would have two children. After working at a nearby DuPont nylon plant, they were enticed to come to North Pensacola to assist in the startup of the Chemstrand nylon plant. Ilse would become the first woman hired in production. She and Jimmy would both work in a supervisory capacity and assist in training. It was 1953.



They would find temporary housing in Gulf Breeze at Peake's cottages. They would never move from Gulf Breeze.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James (Jimmy) Benjamin Wright.



She is survived by her sons, Ed (Masue) Wright and Phil Wright; grandchildren, Michael (Micki) Wright, Nancy (Jeremy) Branning and Marie (Ron) Cyrankowski; great grandchildren, Madelyn, Gabrielle and Adyson Branning; Saige, Harrison and Trevor Wright; Jaxon Cyrankowski; her brothers, Ernst and Willi of Vienna and their families.



Ilse's life was family first always, she loved America, being an American and never could understand those who didn't. Her final love was working. No company could or would expect anything more than she brought every day. It carried over to her home life as well.



The family would like to thank all the medical professionals of Pensacola and Gulf Breeze for all they have done to keep Ilse with us. A special thanks to ALL the staff at Gulf Breeze Hospital for the compassionate care they provided through all the years. As I was being assisted to the parking lot after my great loss, Ilse's nurse told me to come see them anytime. That they are my family also. Yes they are!



The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019