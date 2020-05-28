Ira "Lee" Jones
Pensacola - Ira "Lee" Jones, Jr., 77, of Pensacola, Florida passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Lee was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1942 and graduated from Florida State University in 1965. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy, where he had the honor to serve aboard several aircraft carriers that participated in submarine warfare, and he obtained several qualifications, such as weapons officer and legal officer. Lee left the Navy as a Lieutenant and returned to Pensacola, where he met his wife and began his long career in banking.
Lee was active in many social, banking and construction organizations. He was a founding Father of Delta Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Pensacola State College and a member of Mortgage Bankers Association of America, National Association of Homebuilders, Homebuilders Association of Northwest Florida, Pensacola Board of Realtors, Building Supply Credit Managers, United Way and East Brent Baptist Church.
Lee enjoyed spending time with his family, skiing and boating on Blackwater River and traveling the world with his wife of 48 years, Faye.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Cdr. Ira Lee and Winnie Cross Jones, brother Russell "Rusty" Jones, and the love of his life, Faye Sanders Jones.
He is survived by his son Jason M. Jones (Allison), sister Mary Lormand (Ray), adoring granddaughters, Brantley, Baylor and Mary Beckett Jones, and many cousins and friends that he considered family.
Lee was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend and businessman. He always had the ability to manage his career, friends and family leaving none wanting for anything.
His energy, dedication and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.
"I'll be fine." - Lee Jones
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.