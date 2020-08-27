Ira Ronald Handrop
Pensacola - Ira Ronald Handrop, age 96, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at FT Walton Beach. Born in Pensacola, FL January 22, 1924 to Lonnie Handrop and Pearl Staples Handrop, he was a kind and loving husband and father preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Moneva Arrant Handrop. He is survived by his sons Capt. R. Stephen Handrop USN Ret. (Casey) and Mark E. Handrop, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Pensacola High School in 1942 he received his Bachelor's in Business Education from the University of FL in 1952. He could type 80 wpm on a manual typewriter.
He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Third Army in England, France, Belgium, Germany and Austria during WW II. He was a Technical Corporal and one of General George S. Patton's secretaries. He was also a 105 mm Howitzers artileriman. He worked with the teletype systems because of his absolute speed during the Battle of the Ardennes. The Third Army, under General Patton, was known as the cleanest, neatest army that ever fought a war.
He worked for the FL State Employment Office for 25 years and managed the George Stone Technical College employment office, providing assistance to many people throughout the community.
Ron loved people, was well-liked and enjoyed discussing life, places, and events. A member of the Pensacola JC's and the Lion's Club, Ron managed several small businesses before fully retiring. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pensacola for many years.
The family wishes to thank Mr. Handrop's numerous caregivers who attended him at Brookdale San Destin and provided a caring, loving environment.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday Aug 29, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Bayview Fisher-Pou and Memorial Park Chapel, 3351 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL, followed by an internment service at 3 PM for the immediate family. Dr. Dave Snyder, Minister, First Baptist Church of Pensacola will officiate. Pallbearers: Steve Handrop, Mark Handrop, Brad Handrop, Charles Handrop, Mike Smolensky, and Joe Leonard.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that you attend the memorial services via Facebook livestreaming at https://www.facebook.com/BayviewFisherPouChapelandMemorialPark/
.
If you are unable to join via live stream, and plan to attend the services in person, please note that the chapel is restricted to 50 people or less. Social distancing and masks will be required. No food or drinks will be allowed during or after the services.
Condolences may be offered online at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/pensacola-fl/moneva-handrop-8066665
Memorial can be made to the charity of your choice
or to the "Employee Fund" at:
Brookdale Destin, 2400 Crystal Cove Lane, Destin, FL 32550.