Irving M. Page III
Pensacola - Irv Page, a most beloved man and the "Mayor" of Syrcle Drive/Navy Point, died at his home on February 19, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on November 16, 1936 in Annapolis, Maryland to Lt. Commander Irving M. Page, Jr. and Audrey Page. In 1946, his father was stationed at NAS Pensacola and took up residence in Navy Point, and the love for Navy Point began. After many tours back to NAS Pensacola, the Pages decided to purchase their retirement/family home in Navy Point, on Syrcle Drive, on the north arm of Bayou Grande. That street and bayou became the center of his adult life.
Irv attended Warrington Jr. High and Pensacola High where he graduated in 1954. He went on to attend Florida State University and became a passionate fan of the FSU Seminoles for the next 65 years. He joined the Army in 1960 and served his country until 1963 when he returned to the US from Germany. He came home to Navy Point and purchased his forever home just down the street from his parent's house. Eventually, his brother and sister moved to Syrcle Drive as well.
In 1963, he started his career at Chemstrand/Monsanto, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. In 1982, he married Virginia Stafford, the love of his life, and she and her two children, Angela and Shaun became an integral part of Irv's life on the bayou. After Irv's retirement from Monsanto, he and Virginia spent many years travelling all over the world.
Living on the bayou defined many parts of his life, he loved water skiing and was known for innovations such as "skeeterboarding" on a 6-foot stool. He loved pig roasts on the water in front of his house with all of his friends and neighbors and taught the neighborhood kids how to ski and skeeterboard. He was also a big fan of the Navy's Blue Angels and painted "GO BLUES" on his carport roof so they could see it during their weekly practice. Irv loved lots of things including bacon, boating, seashells, bike rides, tennis, mystery novels, Dunkin Donuts, J's Bakery bear claws, sitting on the porch with friends and family, and most of all his wife, Virginia Stafford Page.
Irv had a big heart, which made him a dedicated and fiercely loyal friend. He was also steadfast in his opinions and not afraid to let you know where he stood. Anyone who called him a friend was lucky to know him. These qualities earned him an unofficial title of "Mayor" of Syrcle Drive/Navy Point. He loved Navy Point and wanted it to be safe and beautiful. As a boy, he chased cows through the neighborhood with the neighbor's dog, "walked the pipe", and was one of the few Navy Point residents that still remembered the Navy Point Stores and actually worked there as a teenager.
Irv was preceded by his parents, his son, Steven Page and daughter, Angela Clark. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Stafford Page; son, Shaun Stafford and wife Tracy; brother, Jim Page and wife Bobbi; sister, Pat Page; his granddaughters, Ashley Clark, Andy Kay Clark, and Victoria Stafford; his grandson, SSgt Barrett Clark and wife Adriana; his great granddaughter, Vivian Hardison, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He loved, and was loved by so many. To honor his amazing and impactful life, when you think of him, smile ("show some teeth"), try not to be a "titty-baby", do more for your community, stay active, be kind to one another, and as Irv would say: "blah blah blah blah". He will be truly missed.
We would like to thank Dr. Plunkett and his staff for the superb care they gave Irv before, during, and after his surgery, and Elliot with Covenant Health Care for treating Irv with highest level of dignity and compassion in his last days, he appreciated everything that you all did to try and prolong his life and ease his suffering.
A celebration of his life will be held on March 29th, 2020 from 3-6 PM, at the Pensacola Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and Navy Point Neighborhood/Navy Point Irv Page Memorial (Payable to: Navy Point Block Captains, Inc., Attn: Pat Page, 217 NW Syrcle Drive, Pensacola, FL 32507). https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020