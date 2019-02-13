Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Isabel Flamand
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pensacola - Isabel "Belle" O'Reilly Flamand, 83, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.

She was born in Newfoundland, Canada, the oldest of 11 children. She married Norman Grim and moved to the US, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1966. Later she married Charles "Charlie" Flamand with whom she enjoyed 34 loving years until his death in 2009. They traveled often, including many trips back "home" to Newfoundland. For several years Belle volunteered in the Sacred Heart Cathedral School lunchroom and made cherished connections with many students. She loved gardening, especially her rose garden, and was an excellent quilter.

She is preceded in death by husband, Charlie; stepdaughter, Jeanne Jorgensen; sisters, Mary Rushin, Rosemary Cotten, and Dot Schneider; as well as a brother, Max O'Reilly.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Guy (Dennis); son, Norman "Butch" Grim Jr.; her stepson, David Flamand (Wendy); sister, Patricia Byrde (Tony); brothers, Gerald (Maureen), Leonard (Linda), Leo, Michael, and Francis; grandchildren, Kathleen Guy (Grant Hutchinson), Johanna Parker (Lance), TJ, Catie, and Dane Jorgensen; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hart and Magnolia Parker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A truly kind and giving person; we miss her already and will until we meet again. A devout Catholic at Sacred Heart Cathedral, she is now at peace with God and family. Thank you Grant Hutchinson and Karen Koller Noa who helped care for her in later years.

Visitation will be held 10:00am until a Memorial Mass at 11:00am Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Msgr. Michael Reed celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
