|
|
Itoe Kishi Hannon
Pensacola - Mrs. Hannon expired Wednesday at her home after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband Sgt.Hugh Hannon, Jr. She is lovingly survived by her children Uri & husband Sterling Nash, Sakura Lawson, Makota (Sylvia) Kai & Ikeda Hannon 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces Dr. Pamela Hall & Avis Hannon sister-in-law Patricia Hannon as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Benboe Funeral Home January 18th at 3 P.M.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020