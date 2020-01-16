Services
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Itoe Kishi Hannon


1923 - 2020
Itoe Kishi Hannon Obituary
Itoe Kishi Hannon

Pensacola - Mrs. Hannon expired Wednesday at her home after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband Sgt.Hugh Hannon, Jr. She is lovingly survived by her children Uri & husband Sterling Nash, Sakura Lawson, Makota (Sylvia) Kai & Ikeda Hannon 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces Dr. Pamela Hall & Avis Hannon sister-in-law Patricia Hannon as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Benboe Funeral Home January 18th at 3 P.M.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
