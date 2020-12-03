Jack B. Wing



On November 27, 2020 Jack B. Wing died peacefully at the age of 93. Jack was born August 25, 1927 in Manton, Michigan to the late Bennie M. Wing and Maude Louise Chivvis. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. His 21-year career took him to Guam, the Philippines, Hawaii and to Puerto Rico where he was the manager of the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station Radio and Television Network. He retired as a Chief Journalist and settled with his wife, Mary, and four children in Pensacola, Florida. Following retirement, Jack was the Director of Graphics/Publications and Instructional Media at the newly formed University of West Florida. He left UWF and went on to design, oversee construction and create original artwork for Seville Quarter (Rosie O'Grady's, Lilli Marlene's and the End of the Alley Bar).



However, Jack is best known for his exceptional artwork, primarily watercolor landscapes and nature scenes. At one time, his paintings graced the halls of the old Hilton Hotel on Gregory Street.



He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary Helen Benham. Survivors include his four children: Marcia Steidle of Kittery Point, Maine; Pamela Wing of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Mark Wing of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Sheila Wing of Pensacola, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jack will be cremated and buried with his wife at Barrancas National Cemetery.









