1/1
Jack B. Wing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack B. Wing

On November 27, 2020 Jack B. Wing died peacefully at the age of 93. Jack was born August 25, 1927 in Manton, Michigan to the late Bennie M. Wing and Maude Louise Chivvis. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. His 21-year career took him to Guam, the Philippines, Hawaii and to Puerto Rico where he was the manager of the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station Radio and Television Network. He retired as a Chief Journalist and settled with his wife, Mary, and four children in Pensacola, Florida. Following retirement, Jack was the Director of Graphics/Publications and Instructional Media at the newly formed University of West Florida. He left UWF and went on to design, oversee construction and create original artwork for Seville Quarter (Rosie O'Grady's, Lilli Marlene's and the End of the Alley Bar).

However, Jack is best known for his exceptional artwork, primarily watercolor landscapes and nature scenes. At one time, his paintings graced the halls of the old Hilton Hotel on Gregory Street.

He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary Helen Benham. Survivors include his four children: Marcia Steidle of Kittery Point, Maine; Pamela Wing of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Mark Wing of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Sheila Wing of Pensacola, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jack will be cremated and buried with his wife at Barrancas National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved