Jack Gordon "Butch" Weaver Jr.
1954 - 2020
Jack 'Butch' Gordon Weaver, Jr.

Cantonment - Jack 'Butch' Gordon Weaver, Jr. , age 65, resident of Cantonment, Fl, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at Baptist Hospital. Jack was born in Century, Fl September 12, 1954 to Jack Gordon Sr. and Sue (Watson) Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Karen Rene Weaver, his two children Jason Weaver and Brandy (JT) Tyner, grandchildren Tristan, Chance and Layne, and grand-dog Jake, his mother Sue Weaver of Flomaton, Alabama, his sister J. Cordelia Reaves, and by many extended family members.

Jack graduated from Flomaton High School in 1972, followed by Jefferson Davis Jr. College in 1974, and graduated from Troy University in 1976 with a BS in Business Management. He went on to a career with CSX railroad in 1979 where he worked diligently to become a locomotive engineer and retired in November 2019. He was a member of B.L.E. & T., and was a Master Mason in good standing since 1984.

Jack was an avid 'Beach Bum', lover of the water, sand, and fishing in his beloved Gulf of Mexico. However, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends; cooking, watching Alabama football, laughing and reminiscing of the good times and making new memories. He was a great man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private family services are being held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Butch was a good man. He loved life and his family.
He will be so missed.
Catherine Lynch
Family
