Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery NAS
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Jack Singleton York, 87, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Jack was born September 25, 1931 in Nostasulga, Alabama to Shirley York and Clara Goodson York.

Jack served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer working as an Aircraft Electrician. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Jack received a Bronze Star during his service and he was an active member of the Naval Enlisted Bombardier Navigator Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley York and Clara Goodson York; wife, Peggy Jo York; sister, Barbara Allen; granddaughters, Carrina Dillaire and Jennifer Eisert.

Jack is survived by his son, David York; daughters, Dawn Eisert, Dana (Wayne) Grantham; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service for Jack will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery NAS-Pensacola with full military honors.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019
