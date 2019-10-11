|
Jack Taylor
Abbeville - Jack Zane Taylor, 89, resident of 1226 South Main Street, Abbeville, beloved husband of Lois Ann Smith Taylor, went to be with Jesus early in the morning on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born in Polk County, TN, he was a son of the late Elmer Wayne Taylor and Mae Freeman Taylor. Jack served his country for 20 years in the U. S. Navy where he had three deployments from October 1948 and retired in June 1970. He then went to work for the United States Postal Service for the next 28 years. Following his retirement in 1998 he arrived in Greenwood, SC, where he delivered the Index Journal Newspaper for 8 years. Always active for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, he attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, attended the Senior Servants Class and worked in the parking lot up until his illness. Whenever the class went on a trip or out to dinner, you could find Jack talking to a stranger about Jesus and before you knew it, they weren't strangers for long.
Survivors include: His beloved wife Lois Ann Smith Taylor of the home; a brother Gerald (Darlene) who lives in Ooltewah, TN; His children Zane Campbell Taylor of Miramar Beach, FL, David Earl Taylor of Greenwood, SC, Leanne Oakley (Mario Booker) of Lithonia, GA, and Laurie Vera (Luis) of Stillwater, New Jersey; six grandchildren SSG David Zane Taylor of Clarksville, TN, Ryan McNally of Jersey City, New Jersey, Samantha McNally of Vernon, New Jersey, Larissa Oakley of Columbia, SC and E-2 Lamar Oakley of Ft. Jackson, SC and Erika McNally of Ringwood, New Jersey.
A Celebration of Jack's life will be conducted Sunday Oct. 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Lighthouse Baptist Church with the Rev. Robbie Burton officiating with Full Military Honors following services. The family is at the home 1226 South Main Street, Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Jack may be made to LBDA, org. (Lewy Body Dementia Association), 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, Georgia 30047.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 11, 2019