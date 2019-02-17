Services HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2276 AIRPORT BLVD. Pensacola , FL 32504 (850) 478-3292 For more information about Jack Fleming Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Jack Fleming Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Jack W. Fleming

Pensacola - Jack W. Fleming, M.D.



Dr. Jack Warren Fleming passed into eternal life, Thursday, January 24, 2019, surrounded by the love of his life and creative partner Carolyn Alexander Fleming and their three children and spouses, Dr. Alexander (Zan), Merry Fleming Thomasson, and Tina Campbell of Harpers Ferry, WV, Charlottesville, and Tallahassee, respectively. They were joined by their spouses, Deborah Fleming and Christopher Campbell. Frank Thomasson III preceded Jack in 2011 and would have been among the first of many to embrace him. Jack and Carolyn were blessed by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jack was the last of seven brothers and sisters - Dr. Richard Marion Fleming, Beth Fleming, James Fleming, Patricia Fleming Butler, Babette Fleming, William Fleming, and Rosemary Fleming Duncan. All these children of James and Ernestine Fleming grew up on 1611 East Gadsden Street and were each highly accomplished in their own ways.



Jack was a student leader and star athlete at Pensacola High School. As a freshman at University of Florida, he was class president and was selected to sing in the elite university quartet. Dr. Fleming went on to medical training at Emory and Vanderbilt Universities. After service in the US Army, he joined the Medical Center Clinic in 1954 and was instrumental in building it into one of the largest multi-specialty clinics in the nation. Jack Fleming with his colleagues brought many innovations and regional firsts to all three major Pensacola Hospitals, including the first intensive and cardiac care units, pacemaker implantation, cardiac catherization, renal dialysis, open heart surgery, and nuclear cardiology unit. He led the founding of West Florida Hospital and moving of the Medical Center Clinic to adjoining state of the art facilities.



Jack Fleming forged collaboration with educational and research organizations across Florida and the nation, including a project to support physicians in making accurate cardiac diagnosis with Dr. Ken Ford who went on to found the Institute of Human & Machine Cognition. Jack Fleming organized the first national conference on Cardiac Care in the Community, which was held in Pensacola and attracted internationally known speakers and an attendance of over 800 healthcare professionals. Jack Fleming was one of the earliest proponents in the country of the physician assistant profession. He established one of the first physician assistant training programs in the state. Jack Fleming was a leader in the State of Florida Vocational Rehabilitation program and was a visiting professor of medicine at the University of Florida and supported the organizing of the medical school at Florida State University. After retiring from his office practice, he served veterans at the local VA clinic.



Dr. Fleming wrote his first book, "A Primer on Common Functional Disorders" after completing his medical training and co-authored "First Pass Functional Imaging of the Heart" late in his career while writing many publications in between. He pursued life-long training, education, and teaching, taking sabbaticals at St. George's Hospital, London, and serving as visiting professor at King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. First and foremost, Jack Fleming was a beloved doctor to his many patients, who came from far and wide, and from every walk of life. He was a treasured colleague to local healthcare professionals and many internationally known experts.



Throughout his life Jack Fleming took time to sing as a soloist at church services and weddings in and outside of Pensacola. At First United Methodist Church, he and Carolyn sang in the choir for many years. Jack was a prolific songwriter. Jack and Carolyn formed a legendary partnership that combined their complementary talents to co-author multiple books and plays.



The Fleming magnum opus is Seaplane!, an all-America Musical, a collaboration with famed composer Allen Pote, for which they received the Adelia Rosasco Soule Award and many other recognitions including honorary citizenship in Hammondsport, New York, the birthplace of Glenn Curtiss, one of the heroes of Seaplane!. The original 1989 stage production in Pensacola was followed by special performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 1990, a three-year summer stock run in Hammondsport, New York, which ended in 1994, and a production in Pensacola that same year. Seaplane! was last performed in Pensacola in 2016.



The Flemings received jointly the Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of West Florida and the Adelia Rosasco Soule Award for Literary Distinction, a special medal by the City of Pensacola-Escambia County, and the Pensacola New-Journal Pioneer Award. They supported each other in serving the City of Pensacola and the State in enduring ways such as reclaiming Seville Square, which flourishes today as a community center piece. Jack co-founded the St. John's Cemetery Foundation to revitalize the cemetery and make it a place for community, educational, and historical events. Jack Fleming was recognized with the Pensacola Heritage Foundation Heritage Keepers Award. Jack was a member of the Rotary Club of Pensacola and many other civic organizations and was inducted into the Pensacola High School Hall of Fame. Jack and Carolyn were very active members of First United Methodist Church, both serving in key leadership positions over many decades.



The life of Jack Fleming with his partner Carolyn touched the lives of countless people and institutions in Pensacola and across the globe. He lived his dream. He made his mark.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Monday, February 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola, FL, with Dr. Henry Roberts officiating. The family will receive guests following the service in the Wright Place at First United Methodist Church. Private family committal is to take place in the Fleming family lot at St. John's Cemetery. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019