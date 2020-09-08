Jackie Lockhart



Jackie Lockhart could light up a room with her beautiful smile and uplifting personality. While she never met a stranger, she shined brightest in the company of her family, especially her siblings and her precious daughter. She left us far too soon but we're grateful to have our memories of her.



Jaclyn Jean Lockhart, born in Auburn, AL December 14, 1995, went to her heavenly home August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her uncle John Lockhart, she leaves behind so many who will miss her terribly, especially her daughter Lakelyn Lee Grantland.



In addition to Lakelyn, Jackie is survived by her mother and stepdad Jeanie and Shawn Corcoran; her father and stepmother Steve and Shelley Lockhart; sister Stephanie Lockhart(Chris), brothers Stuart Lockhart and Sloan Corcoran, half brother Jacob Lockhart; grandparents Thomas "Jet" and Jean Rogers, Ralph and Gloria Lockhart, Ernest and Sandra Corcoran; uncle Tommy Rogers, and aunts Mincie Chappelle, Shelby (Jeff) Johnson, Shannon (Gary) Higgins, Shay (Bill) Bessemer, Kim (Jerry) Lloyd; nephew Nolan Lockhart and niece Aaliyah Lockhart; cousins Donnie and Kristen Chappelle, Dakoda (Ashley), Hunter, Trevor, and Tanner Rogers, Spencer Johnson, Jay and John Lloyd, Megan (Thomas) Perry, Bayla, Elora, and Izzy Bessemer; life partner Billy Totten; special friends Nicole Payne, Annsley Strother, Micheline Harfouche; along with many extended family and friends.



Jackie had a deep love for animals and children. She was studying to become a special ed teacher at Pensacola State College and cherished time spent with family and friends. Her family will always remember her crazy funny faces, the goofy nicknames she bestowed on everyone, and how much she loved being with them. She had a heart as big as the Tennessee mountains and a faith as deep as the Gulf of Mexico, two of her favorite places.



A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL. Visitation starts at 11:30 am, followed by services at 12:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Charis House at Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL.



Psalm 18: 16-18



He reached down from on high and took hold of me; he drew me out of deep waters.He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me.They confronted me in the day of my disaster, but the LORD was my support.









