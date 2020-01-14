|
|
Jackie Paul Hart Sr.
Pensacola - Jackie Paul Hart Sr., 82, passed away on December 22, 2019.
He retired Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall after 40 years in fire service, combined with Fort Walton Beach Fire Dept and Birmingham, AL Fire Dept.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 starting at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name at FIREHERO.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020