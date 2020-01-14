Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Paul Hart Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Paul Hart Sr. Obituary
Jackie Paul Hart Sr.

Pensacola - Jackie Paul Hart Sr., 82, passed away on December 22, 2019.

He retired Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall after 40 years in fire service, combined with Fort Walton Beach Fire Dept and Birmingham, AL Fire Dept.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 starting at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name at FIREHERO.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -