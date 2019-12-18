Services
Lewis Funeral Home
7794 Navarre Parkway
Navarre, FL 32566
(850)939-5122
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Jacqueline Larson Obituary
Jacqueline Larson

Navarre - Jacqueline Ann Larson, 81, of Navarre, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday December 15, 2019.

Jacque is survived by her two sons, Scott Larson (extended family Rusty Nell) of Atlanta, Ga, and Douglas Larson (fiancée Jennifer) of Navarre, Fla; brother, Wally Huff (Janice) of Minnesota, as well as, long time extended family, Barbara Wagner.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Navarre Chapel, with Rev. Mike Poston officiating. The family will receive visitors in the chapel from 10:30am to 11:30am prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
