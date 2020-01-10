|
Jacquelyn Rena Cannon
Milton - Jacquelyn Rena "Jackie" Cannon, 60, of Milton, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Jackie graduated from Milton High School in 1977. She played varsity basketball, volleyball, and track. She was Class President her Senior Year. She was also involved in several Clubs. Jackie received her Masters Degree from UWF. She retired from NAS Pensacola as a Physiology Technician.
Jackie is survived by her father, Allen "Jack" Cannon; mother, Margie Mae Cannon; brother, Thomas Michael Cannon; sister, Sonja Lynn Robey; several nephews and great-nieces.
Thank you to special nephew and caregiver AJ Robey and special loving cousins and caregivers Vivian and Larry Thompson.
Funeral services for Jacquelyn Cannon will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Milton Chapel, with Pastor Jubal K. Cannon officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020