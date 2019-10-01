|
|
James Albert Trout
Pensacola - James Albert Trout, 91, of Pensacola, passed away peacefully in his home on September 29, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1927 in Stanton, TX, to James Franklin and Allie Mae Kennedy Trout. He married the love of his life, Doris Stanton Trout, in Pensacola on December 16, 1950. He served as a pilot in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a Major after 20 years. He enjoyed farming and working outdoors, and after retiring he created a large pecan farm which he worked for many years. He and his wife were avid travellers throughout their lives and went all around the world together. Jim was a member of Escambia Lodge #15 F&AM, and was a Noble of the Hadji Shriners. Jim was a dedicated supporter of the and routinely drove local children to the Tampa hospital.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Stanton Trout; parents; brother Willis Eugene "Buck" Trout; sister Frankie Mae Truax; brother and sister-in-law, John T. Jr. and Joan Stanton; and his infant son, James Albert Trout, Jr.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Collins of Montrose, CO and Mary Mathis of Montgomery, TX; nieces, Joy (Jim) Rice, Susan (Dale) Peaden, and Cindy (Jackson) McNabb, and Amy (Matt) Fossa; and nephews John T. (Debra) Stanton III, Jim (Maryan) Stanton, and many more nieces and nephews who love him and honor his memory.
Visitation will be from 10:30am until the funeral service begins at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504, Dr. Gary Howard will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Johns Cemetery, with full military honors.
Special thanks to the staff of Nursefinders, especially Phyllis Gail Doby, and the staff of Vitas Hospice for their excellent and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019