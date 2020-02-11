|
James Allen "Jack" Drew
Pensacola - James Allen "Jack" Drew, "The Fox", a well-known and loved member of the Pensacola community, passed away under the care of Covenant Hospice, Pensacola, FL on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Jack was born in Tampa, FL to Marion Emma Allen and James Dewey Drew. He was educated in Tampa and graduated from Jesuit High School. With the help of his brother, he joined the US Coast Guard in 1942 at the age of 17 during WWII. He was very proud of his military service which gave him the opportunity to serve his country. His leadership abilities were immediately recognized, and he was offered a promotion and assignment to the Recruiting Command as an instructor. Jack declined the offer saying, "I joined to fight Germans, not train recruits." Returning after the war he married Faith Amelia "Faye" Moore in 1947 and made his home in Tampa for many years. His primary career was with Avis Rent-A-Car which eventually took him to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and finally to Pensacola, FL. Following the death of Faye, he married Grace McCullough in 1988. After retiring with Avis, he was a member of local law enforcement agencies and worked security at the Escambia County Annex where he made many friends. He also enjoyed the friendship and support of many members of the US Coast Guard based in Pensacola and Mobile, AL. Jack was very charming and enjoyed entertaining his friends and traveling extensively with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Faye Drew, his second wife, Grace Drew, step-son, Steven McCullough, brother, George Dewey Drew, and sister, Betty Jane Drew Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Drew (Kim) Ryder, son, Douglas Allen Drew, step-daughter, Jennifer McCullough West, grandchildren, Anne Kendall (Steve) Williams, Alexander James (Rebecca) Drew, Sarah Drew (Danny) Posteraro, Melissa Drew Thomas, Caprice Drew (Ron) Mitchell, Taylor West, great-grandchildren, Charles Thomas Williams, Luke Kendall Williams, Alexander James Drew, Jr., Adelaide Drew, Jackson Posteraro, Issik Drew, and Dylan Mitchell. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carlene (Carl) Plowman, brother-in-law, John (Julia) Lynn, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be missed by all.
Jack was a member of numerous organizations, including The Masonic Order (for 65 years), Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association, and The Mobile Chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association where he was designated an Honorary Chief Petty Officer. He was a long-time member of the Pensacola Coast Guard Friends & Family. He also enjoyed attending military "Wingings" at Whiting Field and attending the Marine Corps League "Heros Among Us" events at Veterans Memorial Park where he was a speaker. At his passing, he was awaiting acceptance into the Florida Pioneers and Florida Settlers Association. He was formally recognized by former Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Thad Allen, at the Alabama Veterans Recognition Ceremony in Mobile. He regularly assisted in the awarding of the Coast Guard Core Values Medals, Sons of the American Revolution JROTC Medals in Escambia and Santa Rosa High Schools. One major highlight of his later years was taking a Pensacola Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. along with a number of other local WWII veterans. Notably, he was a daily regular at Wayne's Diner with his best friend, Wayne Blackmon, and his daughter, Sherry, where he enjoyed many friendships along with his own honored parking space. Jack was of the Roman Catholic faith.
The family would like to thank the many members of the local community for the loving care they gave Jack.
Visitation will be held 12noon until a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 1:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd. Inurnment will follow at 2:30pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station Pensacola with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 23, 2020