Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL - cortege departs for cemetery
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola , FL
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
NAS Pensacola, FL
Dr. James Brooks Sweet Obituary
Dr. James Brooks Sweet

Pensacola - Dr. James Brooks Sweet, age 85, died on July 22, 2019 in Pensacola, FL.

Jim was born in Darlington, PA on March 28, 1934. He joined the US Navy flight program in Pensacola, FL in 1956 where he met his wife, Gayle Laird. He retired as a Captain (O6) from the US Navy and US Public Health Service (USPHS). Following retirement from USPHS, Jim was a professor at the University of Texas, Health Science Center and Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX. Professor Sweet retired in 1995 to Navarre, FL until moving to Azalea Trace in Pensacola, FL in 2016.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Lufay Anderson and Margaret Jean Brooks Sweet.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Laird Sweet; his three children, James Brooks Sweet II, Laird Anderson Sweet (Silvia), Bradley Stephen Sweet (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, Keegan Alexander Sweet, Logan Trask Sweet, Ashlin Taylor Adam (Darren), Jaxon Trevor Sweet, Autumn Paige Sweet, Colton Clark Sweet, and Thomas James Sweet; brothers Lufay Anderson Sweet II and John Paul Sweet (Penny).

Funeral Cortege will depart Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 9:30am Friday, July 26, 2019 for a 10:00am graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 25, 2019
